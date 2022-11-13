Kenny Golladay injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

Out of action since Week 4, Kenny Golladay is set to return to action for the New York Giants this week. He’s getting over a knee injury that’s had him on the shelf since the early part of the season. This week, he was working as a limited participant in practice, telling the press that he was ready to play again. Golladay is listed as questionable.

The Giants are at home against the Houston Texans with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Before he went down, Golladay had a total of two catches on six targets for 22 yards. It’s been a while, so you may have forgotten, but Golladay did post back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards with the Lions back in 2018 and 2019. He’s battled injuries since then that have limited his effectiveness.

The Giants don’t throw the ball much, leaning on their running game instead. Darius Slayton leads the team with 232 receiving yards.