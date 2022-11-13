Josh Allen injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

The most-watched injury situation in the NFL this week has to be Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He suffered an elbow injury late last week against the Jets, though he wasn’t forced out of the game. Reports this week said that it wasn’t a major injury, but his official questionable designation on the injury report casts a shadow of doubt on his status for this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. As of Saturday evening, the quarterback looks like he’s going to be active as the Bills are not elevating Matt Barkley to the active roster to be the backup quarterback. Allen might be limited as a passer even if he does suit up.

The good news is that Allen was able to practice on Friday, in a limited role, after sitting out the previous two days. Kickoff for the game is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, so you’ll have time to make roster decisions in the event Allen is ruled out.

Fantasy football implications

Allen’s 23 combined touchdowns lead the league, making him the leading scorer in most fantasy football formats at his position. Last week’s game was his first this season without a touchdown pass, but he did manage to score twice on the ground.

If Allen can’t play, the Bills will turn to Case Keenum as their starter. He’s not going to wow anyone with his play, but in a loaded offense like Buffalo’s, Keenum could still have some fantasy appeal if he does end up playing this week.