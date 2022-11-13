Ezekiel Elliott injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

After suffering a sprained MCL in his knee back in Week 7, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott could be back in action this week. Elliott was a limited participant in practice for all three sessions this week, earning an official questionable designation for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Team owner Jerry Jones said that he expects Elliott to play this week, but the reality is shaping up as something closer to a game-time decision.

The Cowboys and Packers kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

This is a frustrating one for fantasy football. When he’s healthy, the Cowboys insist on a running back tandem of Elliott and Tony Pollard, despite Pollard being a more effective running back this season. Elliott has 443 rushing yards and four touchdowns in seven games. Pollard has 503 yards and five rushing scores in eight games. Last week, with the backfield mostly to himself, Pollard chewed up the Bears for 131 yards and three touchdowns.

If Elliott can’t play, Pollard is a must-start RB1. If Elliott does play, both have some value as a RB2 in fantasy lineups.