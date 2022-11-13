Matthew Stafford injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol a day before the team’s Sunday afternoon tilt with the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford entered the concussion protocol on Wednesday this week, though he likely suffered the injury during last week’s game against the Buccaneers. After sitting out practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he was back in a limited role on Friday.

Head coach Sean McVay said it would likely come down to a game-time decision for Stafford. According to Jeremy Fowler, John Wolford is set to start barring a “drastic” change in circumstances. The Rams and Cardinals kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Stafford hasn’t been very effective this season as the Rams' offense looks nothing like the one that propelled them to a Super Bowl win last season. Stafford threw 41 touchdowns in 2021, but he’s got a total of just eight so far this season, along with eight picks. Stafford has just one game so far with multiple touchdown passes.

If Stafford can’t play, the Rams would turn to John Wolford. He is not worth a lineup spot in more fantasy formats.