Brandin Cooks injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks sat out last week’s game for what was called a coach’s decision. This week, he’s on the team’s injury report with a wrist issue, officially listed as questionable, and we might have to wait until closer to kickoff to know whether or not he’ll be in uniform this week.

Cooks sat out Wednesday’s practice but was listed as a limited participant on both Thursday and Friday.

The Texans are on the road to play the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Despite mentioning more than once that he wanted to play for a winner, the Texans did not end up trading Cooks at the deadline. Now, he’s set to resume his role as the team’s top wideout. Despite that function, he’s not really been putting up those kinds of numbers. His best game this season was a seven-catch, 82-yard effort in the season opener. He’s only scored one touchdown.

Even without Nico Collins in the lineup back in Week 8, Cooks saw just six targets, catching four for 73 yards. He’s hard to leave out of fantasy lineups because of what he’s capable of doing, but there’s a risk involved with him in an offense that increasingly prefers to lean on the running game and its tight ends to move the ball.