Nico Collins injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

The good news for the Houston Texans is that Nico Collins practiced all week. The bad news is that he was limited in practice all week. The team officially listed the second-year wide receiver as questionable, and we probably won’t know for sure whether or not he’ll play until Sunday, closer to game time.

Collins is dealing with a groin injury that’s kept him out of action for the last two weeks.

The Texans are on the road to play the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Despite a limited offense, Collins has shown promise this season. Enough to make him an intriguing third receiver or flex option in fantasy football lineups. What could further complicate the picture at receiver for Collins and the Texans is the status of Brandin Cooks. Having missed out on a trade at the deadline, he’s listed as questionable with a wrist injury this week.

Collins has less fantasy appeal if Cooks suits up. Chris Moore stood out at receiver for the Texans last week with both Cooks and Collins not in the lineup.