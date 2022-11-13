Ryan Tannehill injury: What status means for Week 10 fantasy football

After a full practice on Thursday, the Tennessee Titans held quarterback Ryan Tannehill back a day later, designating him a limited participant in practice on Friday. Still, that points toward the veteran signal-caller suiting up for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Officially, the team listed Tannehill as questionable with the ankle injury that’s kept him out of action for the last two games.

The Titans and Broncos play in the 1 p.m. ET slot on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

We’ll probably have to wait until Sunday to get official word that Tannehill will be in action this week. Prior to his injury, he had accumulated just six touchdowns and three interceptions in six games, throwing multiple touchdown passes just twice. He’s only scored one rushing touchdown this season too, after doing that seven times in each of the last two seasons.

Without Tannehill, the Titans have been leaning on rookie quarterback Malik Willis. He threw just 26 passes in the last two weeks and hasn’t connected for a touchdown at all. Tannehill’s a better option for fantasy football lineups, but he’s still, at best, in the second tier of players at that position.