No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 24 Kentucky odds heading into game week

It’s a big week for college football as we will see some exciting matchups in Week 12. No. 1 Georgia travels to Lexington to take on No. 24 Kentucky at Kroger Field on Saturday, November 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

Georgia is the best team in college football and they have proved it. Quarterback Stetson Bennett has taken strides this season to make their offense a legitimate threat. The defense has already shown that not many teams will be able to consistently score on them. They target their tight ends a ton in the passing game as Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington are both in the top three for receiving yards for their team. It’s hard to see anybody taking down this Bulldog squad.

Kentucky isn't what everybody thought they were a few weeks ago. Quarterback Will Levis has had major struggles and many were comparing him to Josh Allen. He still has a good chance at being a first round draft pick, but he will need to improve soon. Running back Chris Rodriguez has played great on the other hand and is getting the recognition he deserves. Many thought this offense would be much better when he returned from suspension, but the passing game is holding them back.

Georgia vs. Kentucky projected odds

Spread: Georgia -18

Total: TBD