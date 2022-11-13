No. 4 TCU vs. Baylor odds heading into game week

No. 4 TCU went into Austin and took down Texas in a great game last week. This week, they travel to Waco to face Baylor on Saturday, November 19 at 12 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

It has been quite an exciting year for the Horned Frogs and their numbers have shown that. With a few of the normal college football powerhouses down, TCU will almost certainly get into the College Football Playoff if they win out. Wide receiver Quinton Johnston and running back Kendre Miller have been the stars of this offense, while quarterback Max Duggan has played great as well. Johnston is one of the best wide receivers in college football and has a chance to be a top 10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

It has been a disappointing season for Baylor who entered the season as the No. 10 team in the country. Freshman running back Richard Reese has impressed some Baylor fans and give them hope for the next few seasons. The Bears are coming off an embarrassing loss to No. 19 Kansas State. Baylor is bowl eligible with a 6-3 record, but they could use a few more wins to get into a better bowl game.

TCU vs. Baylor projected odds

Spread: Pick ‘em

Total: TBD