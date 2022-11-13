No. 5 Tennessee vs. South Carolina odds heading into game week

The Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Columbia, South Carolina in Week 12 to face the South Carolina Gamecocks in another SEC showdown. Kickoff from Williams-Brice Stadium will be in the primetime window.

The Volunteers were in a bit of a fight against Missouri before getting into a groove offensively. The Tigers simply couldn’t keep up with Tennessee after a certain point. Being ranked fifth in the College Football Playoff poll means the Volunteers need to keep winning in style and hope someone else trips up.

South Carolina suffered a major letdown in a blowout loss to Florida. The Gamecocks have not managed to capitalize on their 5-2 start, losing two of the next three games. They are bowl eligible, which does enough to keep the fan base happy for the time being. Shane Beamer needs a strong showing here.

While we won’t know exactly what the line at DraftKings Sportsbook will be until tomorrow afternoon, and we haven’t talked with the bookmakers, this is the DK Nation staff’s best guess for the opening spread.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina opening odds

Spread: Tennessee -14.5