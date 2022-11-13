No. 13 Utah vs. No. 6 Oregon odds heading into game week

No. 13 Utah travels to Eugene to face No. 6 Oregon in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, November 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The better teams in the Pac 12 are all right around each other. Utah is the only team to have beaten USC so far. Since losing to UCLA at the beginning of October, Utah has won four straight. Quarterback Cameron Rising acknowledged after Utah’s win over Stanford that he is likely turning pro after this season and while that will hurt in 2023, he still has a chance to do some big things these final few games.

It was a tough week for Oregon as they buried their College Football Playoff hopes with a home loss to Washington. They have looked improved every week with quarterback Bo Nix and are not an easy win for anybody in the conference. First year head coach Dan Lanning has done a great job with the program so far. There’s a good chance they will be a powerhouse again in the near future, but I think Utah is the better team in this matchup.

Utah vs. Oregon projected odds

Spread: Oregon -1.5

Total: TBD