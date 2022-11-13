No. 8 USC vs. No. 12 UCLA odds heading into game week

No. 8 USC travels just east in Los Angeles to take on No. 12 UCLA on Saturday, November 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

It has been an exciting season for the Trojans in Lincoln Riley’s first year as head coach. Quarterback Caleb Williams is one of the Heisman favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s only a sophomore. Losing running back Travis Dye for the season will hurt them big time. They’re coming off a big win against Colorado which was no surprise. It will be interesting to see if USC can sneak into the College Football Playoff. If they can win out, they will have a good chance.

It had been an exciting season for No. 12 UCLA, but they suffered a tough loss to Arizona last week. They now have to bounce back to face the best team in their conference. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is having an impressive season and was in consideration for Heisman as well. It was an exciting season, but with back-to-back losses to Arizona and USC, they could be out of the rankings.

USC vs. UCLA projected odds

Spread: USC -1

Total: TBD