Austin Peay vs. No. 9 Alabama odds heading into game week

The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide will return home this Saturday when hosting the Austin Peay Governors at noon ET. The game will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL, and will air on the SEC Network.

Austin Peay (7-3) handled Kennesaw State in a 31-14 victory on Saturday. Running back Jevon Jackson carried the load for the offense, rushing for 79 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The Governors have continued to make its case for an at-large spot in the FCS playoffs.

Alabama (8-2) avoided a second straight loss on Saturday, edging Ole Miss in a 30-24 victory. Quarterback Bryce Young tossed three touchdown passes and the offense leaned on running back Jase McClellan to grind the Rebels down in the second half. The Tide were officially eliminated from SEC West contention this past Saturday.

While we won’t know exactly what the line at DraftKings Sportsbook will be until tomorrow afternoon, and we haven’t talked with the bookmakers, this is the DK Nation staff’s best guess for the opening spread.

Austin Peay vs. Alabama opening odds

Spread: Alabama -40.5