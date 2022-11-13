Miami vs. No. 10 Clemson odds heading into game week

The Miami Hurricanes will travel north to face the No. 10 Clemson Tigers in Death Valley on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game time and channel have yet to be announced.

Miami moved to .500 for the season on Saturday with a big win over ACC opponent Georgia Tech following a brutal 45-3 loss to Florida State in the previous week. Starting QB Tyler Van Dyke and backup Jake Garcia did not play against Georgia Tech — third-stringer Jacurri Brown led the Canes to this victory.

The Tigers escaped Louisville in Week 11 to remain undefeated in conference play and come back after a tough loss against Notre Dame on the road. They move to 9-1 with their eyes set on the ACC Championship and, if all goes well, a CFP bid. DJ Uiagalelei has been shaky this season and has been benched several times for his freshman backup, and he went 19-for-27 for 185 yards and one touchdown in the air, adding a second score on the ground.

While we won’t know exactly what the line at DraftKings Sportsbook will be until tomorrow afternoon, and we haven’t talked with the bookmakers, this is the DK Nation staff’s best guess for the opening spread.

Miami vs. Clemson opening odds

Spread: Clemson -20