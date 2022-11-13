No. 16 NC State vs. Louisville odds heading into game week

We have an ACC Atlantic division showdown on Saturday as the No. 16 NC State Wolfpack hit the road to meet the Louisville Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, KY, and will air on the ACC Network.

NC State (7-3, 3-3 ACC) suffered an inexplicable 21-20 loss to Boston College on Saturday. The Wolfpack were limited to just three points in the second half and that gave the Eagles enough cover to score the go-ahead touchdown with just 12 second left. Quarterback M.J. Morris threw for just 135 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the loss.

Louisville (6-4, 3-4 ACC) had its four-game win streak end on Saturday in a 31-16 road loss at Clemson. Starting quarterback Malik Cunningham was taken out of the game in the first half with a shoulder injury, leaving backup Brock Domann to take over the rest of the way. Cunningham’s status will be a big question mark throughout the week.

NC State vs. Louisville opening odds

Spread: Louisville -4

Total: TBD