SMU vs. No. 17 Tulane odds heading into game week

The Thursday night college football schedule will bring us to the “Big Easy” for a pivotal AAC showdown as the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave hosts the SMU Mustangs at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans and will air on ESPN.

SMU (6-4, 4-2 AAC) didn’t quite put up the insane numbers it did the week prior, but still handled business in a 41-23 victory over USF on Saturday. The Mustangs were tied with the Bulls at the half before piling on 21 points in the third quarter to establish separation. Running backs Camar Wheaton and Tyler Lavine combined for 224 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Tulane (8-2, 5-1 AAC) had some of its momentum halted in a tough 38-31 loss to UCF on Saturday. The Greenies trailed 31-14 in the third quarter and had to scratch and claw their way back into the ballgame. Quarterback Michael Pratt threw for three touchdowns while running back Tyjae Spears broke off 130 yards on the ground.

While we won’t know exactly what the line at DraftKings Sportsbook will be until tomorrow afternoon, and we haven’t talked with the bookmakers, this is the DK Nation staff’s best guess for the opening spread.

SMU vs. Tulane opening odds

Spread: Tulane -6.5