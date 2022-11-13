No. 18 Texas vs. Kansas odds heading into game week

The Texas Longhorns will look to keep their slim Big 12 title game hopes alive when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 12. The Jayhawks beat the Longhorns last season 57-56 in one of the most ridiculous games of the year.

Texas saw its offense grind to a halt against TCU, creating a lot of problems for the Longhorns. The defense stood strong for much of the game but had a few bad lapses which resulted in the loss. Quinn Ewers needs to bounce back from that showing and Texas will want revenge for last year’s setback.

The Jayhawks were the darlings of the college football world before getting taken down by TCU. Kansas has lost four of its last five games after a strong start but has reached bowl eligibility. That’s more than enough progress for head coach Lance Leipold in Year 2.

Texas vs. Kansas opening odds

Spread: Texas -9

Total: 68.5