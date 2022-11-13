 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston College vs. No. 20 Notre Dame odds heading into game week

The Eagles and Irish face off in Week 12.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Notre Dame vs Navy
Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer leaps over Navy Midshipmen linebacker Eavan Gibbons after a reception during the Notre Dame game versus the Naval Academy Midshipmen on November 12, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look to keep their late-season surge going when they face the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, November 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on NBC/Peacock.

The Eagles got a big upset win over NC State and will hope to spoil Notre Dame’s recent success. Boston College has some embarrassing losses of late against Duke and UConn but the Eagles can forget all that if they top the Irish.

Two games into the season, Marcus Freeman looked like a dead man walking. Now, he’s the talk of the town. The Irish won’t be in the playoff conversation but they should still be able to get to a solid bowl game assuming they handle business against BC.

Boston College vs. Notre Dame opening odds

Spread: Notre Dame -21.5
Total: TBD

