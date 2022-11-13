Navy vs. No. 22 UCF odds heading into game week

We have made it to Week 12 of the NCAA Football season. The Navy Midshipmen will hit the road to take on the No. 22 UCF Golden Knights on Saturday, November 19. Kickoff from FBC Mortgage Stadium in Olrando, Florida is set for 11 a.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN2.

The Midshipmen (3-7, 3-4 American) have lost back-to-back games. They had upset on the mind last week as they gave their all against Notre Dame, but ended up losing a close game 35-32. Navy beat UCF last season for one of their four wins, and will look to pull off the win again.

The Knights (8-2, 5-1 American) sit atop the American Athletic Conference. They have won three games in a row and seven of their last eight. They head into this one off an upset win against No. 17 Tulane 38-31. The Green Wave scored with 1:46 left in the game, but UCF held on for the seven-point victory.

Navy vs. UCF opening odds

Spread: UCF -17

Total: 53