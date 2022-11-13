Louisiana vs. No. 23 FSU odds heading into game week

Saturday will bring us a non-conference showdown in the Florida panhandle as the No. 23 Florida State Seminoles host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at noon ET. The game will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL, and will air on ACC Regional Networks.

Louisiana (5-5) is trying to get to bow eligibility under first-year head coach Michael Desormeaux and is coming off a 36-17 thrashing of Georgia Southern on Thursday. Quarterback Ben Wooldridge tossed three touchdowns in the win.

Florida State (7-3) picked up its third straight blowout victory on Saturday when torching Syracuse 38-3. Quarterback Jordan Travis accounted for four touchdowns while running back Trey Benson broke off 163 rushing yards in the victory. The Seminoles will hope to handle business in this one before hosting hated rival Florida six days later on Black Friday to close the regular season.

Louisiana vs. FSU opening odds

Spread: Florida State -24

Total: XX