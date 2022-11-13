Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, November 13

We’ve got seven games on Sunday’s NBA slate, including an early tip between the Thunder and Knicks. There’s plenty of strong player prop options even with a lighter set of games. Here’s a few props we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Klay Thompson under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Kings (+135)

Thompson has been way off to start the season, shooting 32.3% from behind the arc. He has gone under this line five times in 10 games. The Warriors are not going to rest anyone Sunday on the first game of a back-to-back set, which means Thompson should be in the lineup. His struggles from deep are likely to continue, and a plus-money payoff is not a bad incentive to back the under here.

Ayo Dosunmu over 10.5 points vs. Nuggets (+100)

With Coby White still out for the Bulls, Dosunmu should continue to get a ton of minutes in this rotation. The second-year guard has started this season strong, shooting 50% from the floor and 38.3% from deep. He’s gone over this line eight times in 12 games, which makes this a strong plus-money play Sunday.

Anthony Davis over 10.5 rebounds vs. Nets (-120)

Davis is expected to suit up in this game and is the lone Laker big capable of dominating on the interior. The Nets are coming off a game Saturday, so there might be some tired legs and sloppy shooting. That leads to more opportunities for Davis, who should get heavy minutes in this contest.