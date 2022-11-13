NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, November 13

We’ve got seven games on Sunday’s slate, which gives us some decent choices when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers, $5,000

Even though he doesn’t get heavy minutes, Love has shown he’s capable of dropping some massive fantasy totals. He’s averaging 27.2 DKFP per game and has hit 51.0 fantasy points as his season high. His three-point shooting gives him a ton of upside as a value addition.

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings, $5,000

Barnes has had some struggles to begin the year. However, this price point seems a bit off considering the forward just dropped 70.3 DKFP over the last two games. Barnes should see big minutes against his former team in the Warriors Sunday, which makes him a nice filler in DFS lineups.

Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets, $4,800

With Kyrie Irving continuing to sit, Thomas is line for big minutes again. He was a non-factor for Brooklyn’s early games but has been heavily involved since Irving got suspended. Thomas is averaging 24.76 DKFP over the last five games and should be able to exploit a bad Lakers defense Sunday evening.