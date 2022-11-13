Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers on Sunday

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers square off early Sunday evening with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves enter this contest on a three-game losing streak, which the Cavaliers are also hoping to snap. Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen are both listed as questionable for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 223.

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -5

The line suggests both Mitchell and Allen will play, which favors Cleveland. The Cavaliers collapsed down the stretch in their last game against the Warriors but they’ve been competitive despite the losses. Cleveland is the better team early in this season and should handle the Timberwolves with ease as long as everyone is in.

Over/Under: Over 223

The Cavaliers are averaging 115.3 points per game, while the Timberwolves check in at 113.2 points per game. Cleveland is in the top 10 defensively in points allowed, while Minnesota is in the bottom 10 entering this contest. Everything points to the over hitting here, assuming Cleveland’s starters do suit up in this contest.