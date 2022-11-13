Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Bulls on Sunday

The Denver Nuggets face off against the Chicago Bulls Sunday evening, with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Both teams are coming into this game off a loss but Chicago got some extended rest with its last contest coming Wednesday.

The Nuggets are 2-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total sits at 230.

Nuggets vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +2

Chicago has gotten a nice break and should have most of its rotation intact. The Nuggets have not been able to slow teams down defensively and the Bulls are due to for a strong offensive performance. Look for DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to power the Bulls to at least cover this line if not win outright.

Over/Under: Under 230

Even though both teams are loaded with scoring talent, this total is bit higher than expected. The Nuggets are 5-7 to the under but the Bulls are 8-5 to the under. The last three games for Chicago have gone under and I expect the Bulls to maintain their defensive effort off an extended break. Take the under here.