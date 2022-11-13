 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Bulls on Sunday

We go over some of the best betting options for Sunday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New Orleans Pelicans v Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls dribbles up the court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at United Center on November 09, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets face off against the Chicago Bulls Sunday evening, with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Both teams are coming into this game off a loss but Chicago got some extended rest with its last contest coming Wednesday.

The Nuggets are 2-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total sits at 230.

Nuggets vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +2

Chicago has gotten a nice break and should have most of its rotation intact. The Nuggets have not been able to slow teams down defensively and the Bulls are due to for a strong offensive performance. Look for DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to power the Bulls to at least cover this line if not win outright.

Over/Under: Under 230

Even though both teams are loaded with scoring talent, this total is bit higher than expected. The Nuggets are 5-7 to the under but the Bulls are 8-5 to the under. The last three games for Chicago have gone under and I expect the Bulls to maintain their defensive effort off an extended break. Take the under here.

More From DraftKings Nation