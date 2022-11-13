Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Lakers on Sunday

The Brooklyn Nets will complete their LA back-to-back set when they face the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday evening. The Nets have won their last two games, including a victory over the Clippers Saturday, while the Lakers have lost their last five contests. LeBron James is not expected to play in this game and Kyrie Irving remains suspended for the Nets.

Brooklyn is a 5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 218.

Nets vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -5

This would theoretically be a strong spot to back the Lakers with Brooklyn coming off a game Saturday night. However, with James out, it’s hard to take LA. The Lakers have been disastrous on both ends of the floor, while the Nets are starting to get in their groove. LA also has no answer for Kevin Durant, who is averaging 30.5 points per game.

Over/Under: Under 218

The Nets have the best scoring defense over the last five games, while the Lakers rank dead last over the same span. Brooklyn will have some fatigue after Saturday’s contest, which will likely help push the total down. LA’s offense hasn’t been great this season and won’t do enough to threaten the over here.