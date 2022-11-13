James Conner start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner returned from an injury last week and could be in line for a large workload against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. If you are trying to figure out whether to use Conner in your fantasy football lineup, here’s a look at what to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

Conner hadn’t played since Week 5 before last week when he carried the ball seven times for 45 yards and caught all five targets that went his way for 19 yards in a 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Eno Benjamin carried the ball four times and caught a pass, but Conner is clearly the guy you want in the Cardinals backfield. The Rams allow 98.4 rushing yards per game, which is the fourth fewest in the league.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Conner could be trusted as a top-20 fantasy option among the running backs this weekend and a strong flex option.