Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore put together consecutive strong performances heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. If you are considering using him in fantasy football this weekend, here’s a look at what to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

Kyler Murray went Moore’s way 10 times, and they connected eight times for 69 yards in last week’s 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Moore was limited with a hand injury earlier this week in practice, but he should be ready to go for Sunday’s contest. Over the last two games, Moore caught 15-of-18 passes for 161 yards with a touchdown. The Rams allow 214 passing yards per game, which ranks 17th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Moore is a top-30 wide receiver option from a fantasy perspective, so he’s usable for bye-week troubles or a flex option in standard leagues.