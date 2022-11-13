Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz scored a touchdown in consecutive games heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. If you have Ertz on your fantasy football roster, here is a look at what to consider in regard to whether he should be in your lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

Ertz is coming off a strong performance when he caught 5-of-8 targets that went his way for 40 yards and a score in last week’s 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Ertz’s usage has diminished a bit since DeAndre Hopkins returned, but the last two games are certainly promising for what he could be down the stretch. Ertz will face a Rams defense that allowed Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton to catch five passes for 68 yards and a game-winning touchdown last week.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Ertz is a top-10 fantasy tight end option this week, so get him in the lineup if you have him.