Darrell Henderson Jr. start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is getting most of the carries in this offense, and he’ll look to take advantage of that in Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. If you are considering Henderson in your fantasy football lineup, here’s a look at what to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

Henderson rushed for 56 yards on 12 carries and did not catch the lone target that went his way in last week’s 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cam Akers was second in rushing attempts with five, and those went for three yards. Malcolm Brown will miss this week’s game, and Kyren Williams will be activated off the injured list. Henderson will get a matchup against the Cardinals' defense that is allowing 115.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Henderson is nothing more than a top-30 running back this weekend behind an offensive line that has struggled.