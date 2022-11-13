Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson has been one of the victims of an offense that is far from what it was last season when it guided them to a Super Bowl. He will get a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and here’s a look at what to consider if you are considering him in your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Allen Robinson

Robinson caught 3-of-5 passes for 24 yards in last week’s 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Matthew Stafford threw for just 165 yards, and 127 of them went to Cooper Kupp, so there wasn’t a whole lot to go around. Robinson has become difficult to trust as his season-high is 63 yards in a game this season with limited upside for him.

Start or sit in Week 10?

There are not many formats where Robinson should be in your fantasy lineup this weekend, and he’s no better than a top-30 wideout.