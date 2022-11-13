Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

It’s been a tough year for the Los Angeles Rams. The defending Super Bowl champs are struggling on offense, disappointing fans and fantasy football managers alike. That depressed output has trickled down through the roster, including tight end Tyler Higbee, a player many were banking on as a TE1 this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

It’s been a brutal stretch for Higbee lately. He’s caught just three passes over his last three games, totaling just 22 yards in that span. He still hasn’t found the end zone either. Last week was Higbee’s worst outing of the season, the first time he failed to come up with a catch at all ... and he was only targeted once.

The good news is that the Rams play the Arizona Cardinals this week, the league’s worst team against tight ends. The Cardinals have allowed more yards (774) and more touchdowns (7) to the position than any other team in the NFL. The problem for fantasy football roster decisions is that Higbee and the Rams have been so unreliable this season, and quarterback Matthew Stafford is still in concussion protocol and at risk of missing this one.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Given the matchup, Higbee isn’t a bad starter if you’re in need of streaming help or desperate at the position. The problem is that his ceiling is relatively low.