Robert Woods start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos go head-to-head in Week 10 of the NFL season. The Broncos boast the league’s best passing defense as well as in fantasy football, which means that the viability of starting Robert Woods remains in question heading into Sunday. Should fantasy managers plug him in for potential upside, or is he best kept on the bench for Week 10?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Robert Woods

Through nine weeks Woods has finished with double-digit fantasy in just two games, illustrating how irrelevant he has been from a fantasy football POV. Granted, the last two weeks have forced the Titans to roll with rookie quarterback Malik Willis under center. But even before then it was clear that Woods was having difficulty carving out an impactful role in this offense. Now to make matters worse, he has a date with the league’s best passing offense on Sunday.

The Broncos allow the fewest passing yards per game this season, and they surrender just 9.2 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, which is the lowest mark in the league. If the Titans are smart, they will play their strengths and lean heavily on the run game in their hope to come away with a victory. That will only lower the already dire fantasy ceiling for Woods.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Woods has largely been fantasy irrelevant for the large part of this season, and the unfavorable matchup for Week 10 is a clear sign that he should be kept on the bench this week. Going forward, it’s likely that he is a candidate to be dropped and left on the waiver wire until otherwise.