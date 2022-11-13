Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will hit the road to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and tight end Dalton Schultz is looking to pick up where he left off before the bye week. The big receiving target had his most productive outing of the season against the Bears in Week 8 and is back in a rhythm with Dak Prescott back under center. Can he carry that momentum against a banged up and struggling Packers team?

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Schultz in your fantasy football lineup this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz caught six of seven targets for 74 yards against the Bears two weeks ago and as mentioned before, it was his highest statistical output of the year. That followed up a performance where he caught all five targets for 49 yards and he’s starting to heat up in the Cowboys’ offense.

Start or sit in Week 10?

With a week of rest, Schultz should be able to step up big once again for the Cowboys. Ride the hot hand and start him.