Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Fresh off their bye in Week 9, the Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The bye week allowed the Cowboys to get some of their injured players healthy — and that could include starting running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is a game-time decision in Week 10 after suffering a sprained MCL and missing Dallas’ last game.

If Zeke does suit up, will he be startable in fantasy football? Let’s take a look.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard showed why people have been clamoring for the running back to get more touches this season. Without Elliott against the Bears, Pollard went nuclear, rushing for 131 yards and scoring three touchdowns in the Cowboys’ victory.

Pollard’s brilliance should allow the Cowboys coaching staff to ease Zeke back into the lineup as he recovers from his knee injury.

If Zeke is active, don’t expect him to get a full workload which should hurt his fantasy chances.

Start or sit in Week 10?

This is always a loaded question. The answer always depends on who you have available that isn’t on bye or injured. If you’re lucky enough to have two running backs in a better position than Zeke on Sunday then you should take it as Elliott’s workload is a big unknown. There is a potential for zero points, which makes him a big risk.