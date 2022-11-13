Dak Prescott start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We haven’t seen much of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott this season after a Week 1 injury put him on the shelf, but since his return to action in Week 7, he’s starting to look like his old self. Now, fresh off a bye, he’s firmly back on fantasy football radars for a game this week against the sagging Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

In two games since his return, Prescott has thrown for 457 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He added a rushing score to his totals in his last game too, giving him a nice QB1 outing.

The Packers' defense has been fairly effective against opposing quarterbacks, picking them off five times so far this season while allowing 10 passing touchdowns. They’ve even clipped notable names like Bills QB Josh Allen. This week, it’s likely that the Cowboys will lean on their run, which happens to be a weaker part of Green Bay’s defense. That could limit Prescott’s fantasy ceiling this week, but he’s on track for a solid performance the rest of the way.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Prescott isn’t a terrible option for a starter this week, but his ceiling is capped against the Packers.