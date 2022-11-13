Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos picked up a much-needed win in Week 8 and will look to win back-to-back games for just the second time this season. They will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 10 from Nissan Stadium, and the matchup presents the opportunity for receiver Courtland Sutton to bounce back with a strong performance. With that in mind, does it make sense to roll with Sutton as a fantasy starter this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Denver’s overall offense has been underwhelming this season and the disappointment has factored into Sutton’s fantasy output. After posting double-digit fantasy performances through the first five games of the season, the Broncos wideout has frustratingly compiled single-digit fantasy points in each of his last three games. Still, Denver’s offense fared much better in Week 8, and Sutton could benefit from an advantageous matchup in Week 10.

The Titans allow the third-most fantasy points to opposing receivers and have the third-worst passing defense that allows an average of 275.6 yards through the air. Sutton has seen three and four targets respectively in two of his past three games, so his production hinges on Russell Wilson looking for him on the outside. But given that the Broncos are coming in well-rested following their bye, their offense should have the chance to capitalize on their advantage.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Sutton’s low fantasy totals over the past few games have been frustrating, but given the upside in this matchup, he is a strong candidate to start in fantasy lineups. He may be more or less a WR3 or flex, but that should not sway fantasy managers from keeping him in lineups for Week 10.