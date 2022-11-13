Foster Moreau start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders will host the 3-5 Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. They will be without their star tight end Darren Waller once again, but now, Waller has been placed on I.R., so there is little doubt that Foster Moreau will lead the way for at least the next month.

Moreau ranks third in total tight end targets over the last three weeks with 19, but 11th in receptions and 21st in fantasy points. As usual, that lack in fantasy points for a tight end is due to a lack of touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Foster Moreau

The Colts rank 13-worst against tight ends in PPR fantasy, but that’s not a huge indictment on their defense. We can say they are fairly neutral against tight ends this season. They haven’t allowed more than 58 yards receiving to a tight end this season and that was to Travis Kelce.

Waller’s absence isn’t really news, as he’s been out for a while, but the Raiders also lost Hunter Renfrow to injured reserve. Renfrow, like Moreau, will work the interior and we should see more work moving forward for the tight end.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Moreau hasn’t done enough to feel good about him, but his usage and the loss of Renfrow make him a start in most leagues.