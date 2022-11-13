Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans return home as they prepare to face their second AFC West opponent in back-to-back games. The Denver Broncos will travel to Nissan Stadium on Sunday, where the expectation is that quarterback Ryan Tannehill will make his return under center. As he comes off an ankle injury that sidelined him for two games, does it make sense to start him in fantasy leagues this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but the veteran signal-caller returned to practice this week and logged a full practice on Thursday. The signs are pointing to him suiting up for Week 10, and his return provides a clear upgrade over rookie quarterback Malik Willis. And yet Tannehill has been gifted with arguably as tough a matchup as one could ask for with Denver’s secondary.

The Broncos are the NFL’s best passing defense which allows only 165.8 yards per game through the air. Against fantasy quarterbacks they are just as formidable, surrendering 9.2 PPG to the position, which is the lowest total in the league. Despite Tannehill playing at home, the clear plan of attack for the Titans to win on Sunday is to feed Derrick Henry. The matchup does not play in the favor of Tannehill, and Tennessee could opt to ease him back into the fold regardless, given he is coming off an ankle injury.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Tannehill is best kept on the bench in Week 10 as he prepares to face the league’s best passing defense. The Broncos are No. 1 against the pass and more importantly, allow the fewest points to fantasy quarterbacks. It’s not rocket science here, the veteran signal-caller is not a starter for Week 10.