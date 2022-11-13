Aaron Jones start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has been among the lone bright spots in the offense his season, but his touches have been limited based on a number of factors. If you are considering whether to use Jones in your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here’s a look at what to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB Aaron Jones

Jones left last week’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in the third quarter with an ankle injury and never returned. However, it appears likely he will be good to go Sunday against the Cowboys. Jones carried the ball 20 times for 143 yards when he played a full game against the Buffalo Bills, and he finished with 25 yards on nine attempts before leaving the loss to the Lions. The Cowboys rank 24th in rushing yards allowed per game (135.1) this season.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Jones is a top-15 running back option this weekend, so get him in your lineup if he’s on your roster.