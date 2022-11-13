Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will hit the road to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and wide receiver Michael Gallup is still looking for his first breakout performance of the season. Since returning from his ACL injury earlier in the year, the explosive wideout has recorded just one touchdown and has yet to go over 50 yards in a single game. Is a matchup against the struggling Packers where he’ll finally break through?

We’ll go over whether or not you should start Gallup in your fantasy football lineup this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Gallup caught four of six targets for 49 yards in the Cowboys’ 49-29 victory over the Bears two weeks ago. It was his highest target share of the season but still a modest performance from a fantasy standpoint. We’ll see if he can explode out of the gate coming off a bye.

Start or sit in Week 10?

I need to see Gallup string together a solid performance or two before I would consider putting him into my lineup. Sit him for this week.