Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense will look to get things going on Sunday afternoon coming off a brutal performance last weekend. He will get a matchup with former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys. If you’re considering using Rodgers in your fantasy lineup, here’s a look at what to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers could’ve put together a strong fantasy performance, but three of his passes were intercepted in the red zone in a 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. He finished the game completing 23-of-43 passes for 291 yards with a touchdown and three picks, and Rodgers led the team in rushing with 40 yards. The Cowboys' defense is allowing 178.4 passing yards per game, which is the fourth fewest in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 10?

It’s strange to say it, but Rodgers should be considered around the 20th-best fantasy football quarterback this weekend with a tough matchup and questions at wide receiver.