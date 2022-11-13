 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Melvin Gordon, Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Melvin Gordon, Latavius Murray ahead of the Broncos Week 10 matchup against the Titans.

By pete.hernandez
DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 06: Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Denver Broncos runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High on October 6, 2022 in Denver, Texas. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are coming off a bye week, and a much-needed win in Week 8, as they prepare to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The backfield depth for Denver has taken a massive hit due to injuries, but Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray have shouldered the load in the aftermath. Does either player make sense as a fantasy starter versus the Titans' solid run defense in Week 10?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RBs Melvin Gordon, Latavius Murray

Even though Gordon may be the official RB1 in Denver based on the depth chart, he has been out-carried by Murray in two of the past three games. The veteran tailback managed to salvage his Week 8 fantasy performance by finding the endzone for a total of 14.2 PPR fantasy points. However, it’s becoming clear that he is very much touchdown-dependent if he hopes to have any chance of being fantasy relevant on a given week.

Murray has posted back-to-back games with double-digit fantasy points while also finding the end zone in each of the Broncos’ previous two games. But neither he nor Gordon have the advantage versus the Titans’ run defense, which allows the second-fewest yards per game on the ground with 87.6. The x-factor at play is the addition of Chase Edmonds to the running back room after Denver traded for the former Dolphin. Throwing him into the mix will only lessen the number of touches for both Murray and Gordon.

Start or sit in Week 10?

The Broncos' offense has left much to be desired this season, but the running back room is hard to read each week. The addition of Edmonds only adds more uncertainty to the mix, which means neither option presents much fantasy appeal against a tough matchup in Week 10. Feel free to keep both Gordon and Murray on the bench this week.

More From DraftKings Nation