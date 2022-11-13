Melvin Gordon, Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos are coming off a bye week, and a much-needed win in Week 8, as they prepare to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The backfield depth for Denver has taken a massive hit due to injuries, but Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray have shouldered the load in the aftermath. Does either player make sense as a fantasy starter versus the Titans' solid run defense in Week 10?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RBs Melvin Gordon, Latavius Murray

Even though Gordon may be the official RB1 in Denver based on the depth chart, he has been out-carried by Murray in two of the past three games. The veteran tailback managed to salvage his Week 8 fantasy performance by finding the endzone for a total of 14.2 PPR fantasy points. However, it’s becoming clear that he is very much touchdown-dependent if he hopes to have any chance of being fantasy relevant on a given week.

Murray has posted back-to-back games with double-digit fantasy points while also finding the end zone in each of the Broncos’ previous two games. But neither he nor Gordon have the advantage versus the Titans’ run defense, which allows the second-fewest yards per game on the ground with 87.6. The x-factor at play is the addition of Chase Edmonds to the running back room after Denver traded for the former Dolphin. Throwing him into the mix will only lessen the number of touches for both Murray and Gordon.

Start or sit in Week 10?

The Broncos' offense has left much to be desired this season, but the running back room is hard to read each week. The addition of Edmonds only adds more uncertainty to the mix, which means neither option presents much fantasy appeal against a tough matchup in Week 10. Feel free to keep both Gordon and Murray on the bench this week.