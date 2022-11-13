Greg Dulcich start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans go head-to-head in the NFL’s Week 10 slate. The Broncos could very well have an emerging weapon on their roster with tight end Greg Dulcich, who has made the most of his early career opportunities. Is he a strong fantasy starter this week against what appears to be a favorable matchup versus Tennessee?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Greg Dulcich

Dulcich has made the most of his opportunity with three-straight double-digit fantasy performances in the first three games of his career. As the Broncos have slowly, but surely, begun to find their rhythm, Dulcich has quickly advanced himself as their TE1. He caught four of his five targets for 87 yards to lead the Broncos in receiving upon their Week 8 win. His 17 targets through his first three career games are proof that he is quickly gaining the trust of Russell Wilson.

On tap for Week 10 is a Titans defense that is 30th in the NFL against the pass, allowing 275.6 yards per game through the air. Conversely, they are a much better team against the run, allowing the second-fewest rushing yards this season. If Denver is smart, they will play heavily into the passing game, which means Dulcich could benefit as a trustworthy target for Wilson. At a position in fantasy football that is very top-heavy, Dulcich is quietly making a name for himself as one of the few reliable options.

Start or sit in Week 10?

As the clear TE1 in Denver, it’s hard to overlook Dulcich’s place in the Broncos' offense. Denver could finally be putting together some momentum, which means Dulcich can benefit from the advantageous matchup versus Tennessee’s porous secondary. He is a fantasy starter for Week 10.