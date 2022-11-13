Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos and their offense have begun to flash signs of potential over the past few games, and they will look to notch back-to-back wins as they travel to face the Tennessee Titans. Jerry Jeudy has slowly begun to separate himself from the rest of the Broncos' receiver room, and he could be in for a big performance given the excellent matchup on deck.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

The Broncos' offense has quietly shown some life over the past few weeks and it's shown with the increased trust between Jeudy and Russell Wilson. After seeing a sporadic volume of fantasy output earlier this season, the Broncos wideout now has back-to-back games with 16.6 and 18.3 PPR fantasy points respectively. As the connection between him and Wilson grows, there is a prime opportunity to take advantage of a leaky Titans secondary on Sunday.

Tennessee allows the third-most passing yards per game at 275.6, and they allow 26.4 fantasy points on average to opposing receivers which is also the third-most in the league. Jeudy has a strong chance to exploit the Titans’ secondary after the catch, as he averages 15.0 yards per reception this season. For those in PPR leagues, in particular, Jeudy’s upside is beginning to outweigh Courtland Sutton’s with each passing week, and he is set up for success with an advantageous matchup in Week 10.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Jeudy’s track record as of late is a promising sign for fantasy managers and the fortunate matchup on this week’s schedule should be the icing on the cake. Fire up the Broncos receiver as a starter in lineups this week as he boasts tremendous upside against a porous secondary.