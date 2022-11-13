Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Despite his more efficient performance as the Cowboys’ leading running back, Tony Pollard is still the second member of a committee that also features Ezekiel Elliott. The trouble this week is that Elliott’s status was still up in the air the day before the Dallas Cowboys are on the road to face the Green Bay Packers. That’s going to impact Pollard’s fantasy appeal.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Pollard chewed through the Chicago Bears' defense in his last game, with Elliott out of action, for a total of 131 yards on 14 carries. He scored three times on the ground too. He’s averaging 6.2 yards per carry this season.

If Elliott does play this week—and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said that he will—that will eat into Pollard’s workload, but it’s unclear how much. If Elliott is still limited, he might find himself on a snap count. Or, if Elliott is good to go, he could slide right back into his 1a role, out-touching Pollard.

The Cowboys are likely to lean on the ground game against the Packers' defense, which is more vulnerable to running backs.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Tony Pollard is worth a starting spot in fantasy football lineups most any week. If Elliott is out or limited, Pollard is an easy pick for the RB1 spot. If Elliott resumes his usual role, Pollard is best as an RB2 or flex player. Still, he should see the field plenty given the matchup this week.