Treylon Burks start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans play host to the Denver Broncos in Week 10, and they will welcome back a number of players on offense. Among them is rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks, who had a solid start to the season before being sidelined with an injury. In his first game back does he make sense to plug in as a fantasy starter for Week 10?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Treylon Burks

Burks has missed the last four games for Tennessee after being placed on injured reserve with turf toe, but he will reportedly be active for Week 10 against the Broncos. The rookie wideout posted fantasy performances of 5.5 and 4.7 PPR points through his first two games, but now he enters a tough matchup with Denver’s secondary. The Broncos are the best pass defense in the league allowing just 165.8 yards per game through the air, and they also give up the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Another complication could be the simultaneous return of QB Ryan Tannehill, who has been absent for the past two games with an ankle injury. In his first game back there is a likelihood that Tannehill is eased back into the fold, potentially limiting his number of attempts in the pocket. That as a result will hinder Burks’ chances of producing for fantasy managers in Week 10.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Burks has some appealing upside as a potential second-half-of-the-season breakout candidate, but the chances of him finishing with a seismic performance on Sunday are slim. He’s a risky bet against a tough matchup, meaning he is best kept on the fantasy bench this week.