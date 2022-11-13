Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos come into Week 10 well-rested following their bye week, and they will look to win back-to-back games as they face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Broncos' offense has been an eyesore for much of the season, but quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense fared much better in their Week 8 win. The veteran signal-caller could be an under-the-radar play with valuable upside in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Wilson has been far from fantasy relevant so far this season as the Broncos signal caller ranks QB21 entering Week 10. He’s completing a career-low 58.8 percent of his pass attempts to date, but he did look solid in Denver’s Week 8 win over the Jaguars, which saw him finish with 13.78 PPR fantasy points. It’s safe to say that he’s not a confident lock to plug in as a fantasy starter, but he heads into Sunday with a matchup that presents significant upside.

The Titans allow the third-most passing yards per game at 275.6, and they surrender an average of 1.9 passing touchdowns per game which is the fourth-most in the league. Furthermore, opposing quarterbacks finish with an average of 19.8 fantasy points when matched up against them which is the sixth-most in fantasy football. While Wilson has not looked like his typical self in 2022, he should be capable of exploiting the right matchup, and Tennesee’s defense presents a great opportunity to do so.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Wilson is a low-end QB2 this week in fantasy and fits the bill as a solid bye-week replacement for appropriate fantasy managers. If you are looking to plug in a signal caller out of necessity, Wilson could be the beneficiary of an advantageous matchup.