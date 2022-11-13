Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has more than 100 receiving yards more than any other player on the team despite dealing with injuries, and he’ll get a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys secondary on Sunday afternoon. If you’re considering whether to use Lazard in fantasy football this weekend, here’s a look at what to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

Lazard returned from a shoulder injury last weekend, and he caught 4-of-10 targets that went his way for 87 yards with a touchdown in last week’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Packers continue to battle through injuries at the wide receiver position, so Lazard’s targets should continue to come at a high rate from Aaron Rodgers. The Cowboys allow 178.4 passing yards per game, which is the fourth fewest in the league.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Lazard is a borderline top-20 fantasy option this weekend as one of the main trustworthy options Rodgers has to throw to at this point.