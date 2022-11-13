Justin Herbert start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will hit the road to face the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday Night Football in Week 10. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chargers listed as 7.5-point underdogs. What does this mean for Justin Herbert’s fantasy prospects? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Herbert hasn’t been great from a fantasy standpoint in recent weeks. After starting the season with 21+ fantasy points in three of his first four games, the Chargers QB has failed to reach that threshold in four straight. Even worse, Herbert has tallied 14 or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Start Herbert in Week 10. He’s still a borderline top-five signal-caller for fantasy purposes, especially with numerous byes to navigate this week.

However, you may want to curb expectations. While Herbert will probably launch 40-50 pass attempts in Week 10, his efficiency could take a hit against a quality 49ers’ defense. It doesn’t help that his top two receivers — Mike Williams and Keenan Allen — are out as well.