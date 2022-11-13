Joshua Palmer start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will hit the road to face the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday Night Football in Week 10. It’s a tough matchup on paper, but what’s the fantasy outlook for Chargers WR Joshua Palmer? Can he continue to thrive for the injury-plagued Chargers? Let’s break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer

Mike Williams and Keenan Allen have been ruled out for Week 10. That elevated Palmer to the top receiver in a pass-heavy offense. Palmer has looked solid in that role, hauling in 17 receptions on 22 targets for 163 receiving yards combined over the last two weeks. He failed to score a touchdown in either of those games.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Palmer can be safely started as a WR2 in all fantasy football formats. He has better fantasy prospects in PPR leagues due to the high reception totals and lack of touchdowns in the last two weeks. Either way, Palmer should have numerous opportunities to fill up the box score as the Chargers’ top receiver.